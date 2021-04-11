AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,098 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 88,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.13. The stock has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

