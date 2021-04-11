AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Raised by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.13. The stock has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

