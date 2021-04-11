Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

ANF has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANF opened at $38.70 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

