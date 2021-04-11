Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires 21,252 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $175.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

