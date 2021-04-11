Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires 8,099 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 2.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $16,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,354,000 after buying an additional 189,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,660,000 after purchasing an additional 81,994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AON by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AON by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.17.

Shares of AON opened at $237.00 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $238.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

