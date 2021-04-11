Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires Shares of 64,485 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,485 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $48.62 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

