Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $284.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $205.41 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

