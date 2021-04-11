Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Boosts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 218.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $1,486,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $2,509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 17.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.88. 49,660,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,837,176. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.