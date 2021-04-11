Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys 24,685 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $693,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 397.9% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.42. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

