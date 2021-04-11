Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys 812 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,176 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

ADBE opened at $504.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.76. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.75 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

