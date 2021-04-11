Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

American Express stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

