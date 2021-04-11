Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $187.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.86. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $341.07 billion, a PE ratio of -118.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.