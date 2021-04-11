Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,655 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

