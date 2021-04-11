Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.39.

CMCSA opened at $53.57 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

