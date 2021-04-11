Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $15.08 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,729 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $303,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $318,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $704,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $140.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

