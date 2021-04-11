Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $20.56 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 3.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $20,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

HD stock opened at $319.23 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.37 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $343.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

