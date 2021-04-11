Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $21.42 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 3.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after buying an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

