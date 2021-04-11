Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.74.

Shares of SYK opened at $253.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.66 and a 200-day moving average of $232.43. The company has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $253.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

