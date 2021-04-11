Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $247.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

