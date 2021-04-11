Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Increases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 487.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Square by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $261.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.12 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 415.32, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.57.

In other news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,272,260 shares of company stock valued at $293,270,936. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

