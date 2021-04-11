Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 3.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,193,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

EMR opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

