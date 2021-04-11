Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,046 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 46.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,671,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1,018.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 113,827 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

