Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

DE stock opened at $377.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.40. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

