Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 53,787 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,787 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

PFE stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

