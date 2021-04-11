Abyss Token (ABYSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00056689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00083765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.49 or 0.00622923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00042037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033160 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

