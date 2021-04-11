ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.66 Million

Analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post sales of $391.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $389.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $396.52 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $384.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.69 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 28,032 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 86,714 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 393,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $794.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.