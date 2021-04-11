Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.47% of Accolade worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,847,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $35,879,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,753,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $24,255,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after buying an additional 526,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have commented on ACCD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

