AceD (ACED) One Day Volume Tops $55,691.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, AceD has traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market capitalization of $582,159.84 and $55,691.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

