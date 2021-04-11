ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.22% of ACI Worldwide worth $99,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

