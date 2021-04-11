Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0181 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,054.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.58 or 0.03574420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.44 or 0.00415364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $693.83 or 0.01155347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.47 or 0.00546961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.43 or 0.00458632 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.21 or 0.00366685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00207245 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

