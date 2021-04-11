adbank Market Cap Tops $14.89 Million (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, adbank has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00056078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00085641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.98 or 0.00621436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00042525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00034828 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.