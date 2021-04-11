adbank Trading Up 42.9% Over Last 7 Days (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 74.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. adbank has a market capitalization of $16.24 million and $3.14 million worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded 42.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00054546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.83 or 0.00615115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00038433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00031984 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.