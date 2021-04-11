Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Adshares has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $29,531.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 69.6% higher against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00025524 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,576,545 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

