adToken (ADT) Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Million

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, adToken has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One adToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. adToken has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $3,405.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About adToken

adToken (CRYPTO:ADT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

