Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Position Trimmed by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,547 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $183.97 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.60 and a twelve month high of $187.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAP. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.64.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

