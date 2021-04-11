Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $111.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $113.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $4,698,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after purchasing an additional 662,360 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,895,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.