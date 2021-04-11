Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AERI. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $883.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. The company had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 million. Research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

