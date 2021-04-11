Aeron Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Aeron has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $193,328.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can now be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00055944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00085430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.54 or 0.00621139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00033931 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.