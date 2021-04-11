Aeryus Trading Up 1,080.7% This Week (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 911.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Aeryus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeryus has a market capitalization of $464,973.26 and $19.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeryus has traded 1,080.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00066231 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004097 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Aeryus Coin Profile

Aeryus (AER) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Aeryus Coin Trading

