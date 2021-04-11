Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749,742 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Aflac worth $32,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of AFL opened at $51.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

