Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,882 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 187,171 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.20% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $35,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 18,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 60,312 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,880 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM opened at $60.77 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

