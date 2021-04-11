Aigang Market Cap Reaches $234,873.55 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Aigang has a market capitalization of $234,873.55 and $192.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aigang coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00083287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.54 or 0.00615367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032341 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

