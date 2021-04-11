Aion Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Aion has a total market cap of $248.13 million and $56.38 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,936.76 or 0.99742974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00036570 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.99 or 0.00470942 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.69 or 0.00325659 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $454.84 or 0.00756912 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00104598 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

