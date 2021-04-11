AIOZ Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.55 Million (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00002779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $89.18 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00055776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00086275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.89 or 0.00619316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00034680 BTC.

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 966,666,666 coins and its circulating supply is 53,583,334 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

