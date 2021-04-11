Akroma (AKA) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $11,449.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,149.49 or 0.03596148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00034183 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.