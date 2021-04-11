Akropolis One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35.42 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Akropolis has a market cap of $198.52 million and approximately $35.42 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akropolis Coin Profile

AKRO is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,709,327,981 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

