Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 31.3% Higher Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $23.69 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.00368896 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.92 or 0.00209054 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00127762 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,654,539,810 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

