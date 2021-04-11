Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.74. Align Technology reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 165.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $10.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $12.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

ALGN stock opened at $592.56 on Friday. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $178.70 and a 12 month high of $634.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.00.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

