Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.01. Alkermes posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

ALKS stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 48.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

