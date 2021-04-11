ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Down 42.4% Over Last Week

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $16,495.67 and $2,770.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00056116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00083351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.57 or 0.00615510 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00041480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032451 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,628,631 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

